Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of IIP.UN traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,626. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$14.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.09.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$99,570.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$910,622.92. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,537.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

