Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 95.9% in April

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the March 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ BSMU traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.42.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
See Also
