Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 95.9% in April

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the March 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ BSMU traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter.

