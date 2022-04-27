Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR.C) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR.C – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 19,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 21,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.
