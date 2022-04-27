Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.40

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0491 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

