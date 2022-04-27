Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.40

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0491 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
