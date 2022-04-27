Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66.

Investors Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ISBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $360,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 620.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,533,711 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,849 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 90.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 173.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $49,561,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

