IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.82. 561,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 197,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77.

Get IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,597,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.