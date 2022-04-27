IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47-3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.95-10.25 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $279.69.

IQV stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.24. 2,566,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.24. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $204.50 and a 12 month high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

