iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) is River & Mercantile LLC’s 6th Largest Position

River & Mercantile LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,940 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up about 5.1% of River & Mercantile LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 367.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,926,000 after purchasing an additional 830,468 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,297,000. Brightworth grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,776,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after buying an additional 106,498 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,229,000 after buying an additional 63,656 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 978,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,421,000 after buying an additional 49,828 shares during the period.

Shares of IXUS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 106,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,885. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $69.26.

