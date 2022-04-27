iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,826 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $41,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,184,143 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

