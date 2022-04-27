iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Holdings Increased by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,994 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $15,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,365.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. 356,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524,505. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

