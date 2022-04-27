iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857,794 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bank of America Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.34% of iShares MBS ETF worth $8,340,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,521. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $97.44 and a twelve month high of $108.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

