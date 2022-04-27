iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $29,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 117,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,655,000 after purchasing an additional 91,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.00. 1,318,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.40.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

