iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $186.96. The stock had a trading volume of 37,735,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,591,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.41 and a 200 day moving average of $212.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $186.26 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

