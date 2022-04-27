iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,518,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 6.83% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $1,082,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.25. 2,201,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,012. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.46 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.29.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

