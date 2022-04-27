iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,347,000 after buying an additional 53,129 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 180,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.03. 2,215,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,103. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

