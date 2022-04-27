iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.48. 4,850,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,001. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

