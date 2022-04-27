iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,503,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after acquiring an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,182,000 after acquiring an additional 433,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,758,000 after acquiring an additional 170,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.47. 470,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,315. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

