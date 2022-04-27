iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.97% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $989,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 111,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $150.23. 1,052,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,261. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.48 and its 200 day moving average is $153.51. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.69 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

