Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.85

Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $9.92. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 4,960 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,157,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 860,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $885,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 183,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 53,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.
Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in St.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (ISLE)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.