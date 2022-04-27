Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $13.23

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.23, but opened at $12.54. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 206,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,415,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $892,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
