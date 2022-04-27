Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $13.23

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.23, but opened at $12.54. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 206,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,415,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $892,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

