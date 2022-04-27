JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.00

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €27.50 ($29.57) to €22.70 ($24.41) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on JCDecaux from €21.00 ($22.58) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

