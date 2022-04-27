Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 600.10 ($7.65) and last traded at GBX 605 ($7.71). Approximately 5,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 610 ($7.77).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 607.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 608.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The stock has a market cap of £185.37 million and a PE ratio of 11.48.

In related news, insider Wendy Dorman bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.46) per share, with a total value of £9,945 ($12,675.25).

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

