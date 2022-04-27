Jetcoin (JET) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

Jetcoin (JET) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $184,050.06 and $63,924.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

