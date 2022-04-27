John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Robert W. Baird

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $143.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Shares of JBT stock traded up $11.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.75. The stock had a trading volume of 366,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,085. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $7,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,471,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,397,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

