Jorge Colon Acquires 19,215 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) Director Jorge Colon bought 19,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $499,782.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,341.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jorge Colon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Jorge Colon bought 1,204 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60.

Shares of OFG stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,248. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

OFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,021,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 464,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 220,835 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 591,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

