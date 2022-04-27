JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Trading Down 2%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.22 and last traded at $37.27. Approximately 52,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $811,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.