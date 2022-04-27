JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €115.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €115.00 ($123.66) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($127.96) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($148.39) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €113.00 ($121.51) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($136.56) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on Symrise in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €119.97 ($129.00).

FRA SY1 traded down €3.15 ($3.39) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €106.10 ($114.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,660 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €115.05. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($79.01).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

