JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€71.10” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €71.10 ($76.45) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.89 ($70.85).

Shares of SHL stock traded down €0.42 ($0.45) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €53.58 ($57.61). 1,044,090 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion and a PE ratio of 33.89. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €45.17 ($48.57) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($72.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €55.32 and a 200 day moving average of €59.06.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

