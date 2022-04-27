JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$175.00” Price Target for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) received a $175.00 price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.24.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $4.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,071,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87. The firm has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.