Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.22

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 415104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

JTKWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,391 ($43.22) to GBX 3,724 ($47.46) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.