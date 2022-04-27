Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.54 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3.15 ($0.04). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), with a volume of 100,234 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.80. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68.

About Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the Kuopio-Kaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

