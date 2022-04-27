Kava.io 24-Hour Volume Tops $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00180156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000996 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00032935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.25 or 0.00381368 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00042701 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.