Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $800,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after purchasing an additional 465,992 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $77,340,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,385,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.54. The company had a trading volume of 169,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $177.13 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

