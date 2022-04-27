KeyFi Price Down 11.5% This Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $516,807.16 and $1,833.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.51 or 0.07309082 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00049119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

