Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 220,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 155,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.
About Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.