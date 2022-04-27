Kidder Stephen W Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kidder Stephen W lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 3.2% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,134,000 after purchasing an additional 94,613 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 34,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 505.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.72. 3,074,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,745. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

