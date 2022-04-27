Kidder Stephen W Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kidder Stephen W raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,727 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.7% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 596,043 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,051,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,142,687,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $599,081,000 after purchasing an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.47. 7,334,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,253,158. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.