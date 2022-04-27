Kidder Stephen W Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,923 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3,631.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after purchasing an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 401,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 677,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after purchasing an additional 340,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.41. 2,709,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,617. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.74. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $199.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.