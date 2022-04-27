Kidder Stephen W Reduces Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for about 2.4% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.10. 231,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,348. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average of $120.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

ATR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.