Kidder Stephen W Sells 14,515 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kidder Stephen W decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,515 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 25,618,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,364,966,000 after acquiring an additional 224,062 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,282,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,804,746. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $184.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

