Kidder Stephen W Sells 5,575 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kidder Stephen W lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 29,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 81,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,154,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,677,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,649,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,799,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

