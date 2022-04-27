Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Issue $1.16 Quarterly Dividend

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Kimberly-Clark has a dividend payout ratio of 67.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.5%.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $140.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,652,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,239. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,566,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 607,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

