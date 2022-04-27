Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Trading Down 0.3%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.41 and last traded at $92.41. 9 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.03.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KGSPF)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.