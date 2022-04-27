Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Trading Down 0.3%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.41 and last traded at $92.41. 9 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.70.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.03.
Kingspan Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KGSPF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingspan Group (KGSPF)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.