Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.48. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 13,986 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $132.50 million, a P/E ratio of -545,000.00 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.79 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a return on equity of 167.08% and a net margin of 0.43%.

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 76,881 shares of company stock worth $421,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after acquiring an additional 301,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

