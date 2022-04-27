KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $80.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.77.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE:KKR traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,228,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,160. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

