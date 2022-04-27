KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of KREF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 439,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,585. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 465.17 and a quick ratio of 465.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

