Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Holdings Decreased by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kornit Digital worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRNT. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 891.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.17. 651,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,488. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kornit Digital (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.