Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.98

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.98 and traded as low as $6.90. Koss shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 54,371 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Koss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 million, a PE ratio of 332.17 and a beta of -1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.

Koss ( NASDAQ:KOSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Koss by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Koss by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koss by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Koss by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

