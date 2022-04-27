LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Raises Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $334.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.10.

EL traded up $4.20 on Wednesday, hitting $258.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,641. The company has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.42 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.30.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

