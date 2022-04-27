Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Director Buys $799,167.60 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.78. 1,240,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,958. The company’s 50 day moving average is $517.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $449.50 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,939,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

